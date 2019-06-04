|
Lillian Poarch Jarratt, 69, of Sparta, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019, at Reidville Church at 2:00 p.m. in Sussex County, Virginia.
Born in Petersburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William N. Poarch and Willie Mae Stainback Poarch. She was the widow of Floyd Alton Jarratt.
Mrs. Jarratt was a retired paraprofessional with Midway Elementary School in Milledgeville, Georgia, with over 15 years of service in the Baldwin County school system, and a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Yale, Virginia.
She was survived by her daughters, Mishelle Moran (Mike) and Melissa Jarratt; grandchildren, Nicholas Moran (Amber), Zachary Moran, Kayleigh Bryant and Alexander Bryant; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Rives Poarch (Tammy), David Poarch (Bambi) and Doris Upton (Jimmy Touchard).
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
