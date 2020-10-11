1/1
LILLIAN P. LOCKTON
Lillian Piskla Lockton, 99, of Hopewell, VA died October 8, 2020. Born in Prince George County, VA she was the daughter of Paul Piskla and Margaret Yendrik. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret; husband, Allen August Lockton; Sister, Anne Seymour; nephew, James Lockton and Charles Seymour. She is survived by her nephew, Paul Seymour (Robin); great nieces and nephews, Ruth, Elizabeth, Levi, Hannah, Paul, Abigail and Isaac; and dear friend, Kara Canada. She was blessed and grateful for her team of dedicated nurses, Tabitha Bartee, Linda Wells, Katie Stokes and the Encompass Hospice staff. Lillian was a lifetime member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell. She traveled and had a closet full of photo slides to show for it. Lillian was an avid reader and also enjoyed water skiing. She especially loved spending time with family at river beach gatherings. A funeral service will be conducted at Appomattox Cemetery on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday October 16, 2020 at the J. T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Appomattox Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
