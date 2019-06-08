|
|
"I have fought a good Fight. I have Finished my course. I have kept the Faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)
Mrs. Lillie Frances Stevens went from labor to rest to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
Lillie was born on September 20, 1944, in Chesterfield, Virginia. She confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, was baptized and became a member of the Brown Grove Baptist Church in Midlothian, Virginia, at an early age. Lillie received her education from Union Branch Elementary School and Carver High School in Chesterfield, Virginia.
Lillie was the first of thirteen children born to the late John R. Brown and Lavinia Turner Brown (Marthan). She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leroy Brown. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Steve Stevens (Cheryl), Neaman Jay Stevens (Kesha); two daughters, Carolyn Charles and Sherron Boardley; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six sisters, Judy Cherry (Nathaniel), Carolyn Franklin, Edna Harris, Georgia Martinez, Gloria Gill, Sylvia Brown; six brothers, John Brown (Evelyn), Lennard Brown, George Brown (Robin), Donnell Brown (Della), Kimp Brown, Walter Pierce (Mamie). She also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to list.
Her legacy is of strength, perseverance and unconditional love for her children and family. Lillie was selfless, as she would do anything and give her last to anyone in need. She had a unique and candid sense of humor that kept everyone around her full of joy and laughter. Lillie will be missed greatly by family and friends and all who knew her.
Her remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where her funeral service will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 3:30 p.m.
