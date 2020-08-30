1/1
LILLIE J. WILLIAMS
Lillie J. Williams, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home in Hopewell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Lee Hudson; her husband, SSG George Williams, U.S. Army (Ret); and two sons, William M. and Mitchell L. Purdie. She leaves behind a brother, Jerry Hudson; four children, Bobbie Neill (Philip), Alice Wray, Sharon Hoff, and Hughie Hoff (Edna); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Lillie Jane enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking great meals for her family, and volunteering. Her happiest times were spent surrounded by family and friends at birthday parties and outside gatherings, especially when they featured her favorite- Brunswick Stew.
We wish to thank those who have visited, called, brought food, and expressed their heartfelt feelings for our loss. We extend also our deepest appreciation to the Crater Community Hospice Care Team for the support and exceptional care given to our loved one during this difficult time.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
