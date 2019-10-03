|
On Monday, September 30, 2019, at 2:20 a.m. Mrs. Lilly Ann Jackson Faison, entered eternal rest at her home at 10112 Lamore Drive, Disputanta, Virginia, surrounded by her family.
She was a life-long resident of Prince George County, Virginia. Lilly was born on January 22, 1947, to the late Oliver and Anna Holt Jackson. She gave her life to Christ at an early age, was baptized and became a member of Loving Union Baptist Church, Prince George, Virginia, and remained a devoted member for 60 plus years. She was also a devoted attendee of First Baptist Church, Disputanta, Virginia, for 40 plus years.
Lilly was a graduate of J.E.J Moore High School, Class of 1966. She was a graduate of Virginia State College (University) with a Bachelor's of Science, Sociology. Lilly was employed with 37 years of dedicated service with the Virginia Cooperative Extension of Virginia State University/Virginia Tech.
Lilly was a member of the following organizations: Helena Chapter 110 Eastern Star and the NAACP. At Loving Union Baptist Church, Prince George, Virginia, she served as a secretary and an usher. At First Baptist Church Disputanta, she was a Sunday School teacher, secretary and served as a deaconess. She was also a volunteer at the Prince George Food Bank.
Lilly will be greatly missed by her blood and extended family and friends because she was so many things to so many people.
Lilly was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Jackson; and mother, Anna Holt Jackson; sister, Florence Jackson; brother, Sidney Jackson; nephews, Reginald and Bernard Hughes; niece, Helene Hughes.
Left to cherish her memories: Lilly is survived by a loving and devoted husband of 50 plus years, Deacon George Faison; one son, George Faison II; two daughters, LaTonya Faison and LaTricia Ann Faison; three grandchildren, Morgan Dickens, Ashlyn and Preston Boseman; one brother, Oliver Jackson, Jr.; two sisters, Christine Jackson and Joyce Pierce; two sisters-in-law, Mary Rose Hughes and Rosa Goodwyn; nephews, Dante Tapp, Tarik Pierce, Richard and Timmy Goodwyn, Larry Williams; niece, Juanita Goodwyn; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
