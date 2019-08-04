Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
LILLY BURROW
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hunting Quarter Baptist Church
16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunting Quarter Baptist Church
16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLY BURROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLY BEATRICE BURROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLY BEATRICE BURROW Obituary
Quietly on the evening of Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Lilly Beatrice "Bea" Burrow transitioned from her earthly home in Waldorf, MD, to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Burrow, Sr.; daughter, Patricia A. Swann; son, James M. Burrow, Jr.; and grandson, Anthony R. Burrow.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two devoted daughters, Shirley M. Belcher and Frances R. Melvin-Norman; five very caring and helpful grandchildren, Christopher Burrow, Sr., Eric Sykes, Sr., Roy Melvin, Jr., Lisa Melvin-Weaver, and Sheaketta Burrow; fourteen great-grandchildren; one devoted and very supportive son-in-law, Herme Norman; one caring daughter-in-law, Frances Burrow; two loving and devoted brothers, Alan Staton and James Staton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Dr. Carroll D. Robb, Pastor, and Pastor Anthony L. Minter of First Rock Baptist Church, Washington, DC, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

A family visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the church.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now