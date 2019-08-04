|
|
Quietly on the evening of Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Lilly Beatrice "Bea" Burrow transitioned from her earthly home in Waldorf, MD, to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Burrow, Sr.; daughter, Patricia A. Swann; son, James M. Burrow, Jr.; and grandson, Anthony R. Burrow.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two devoted daughters, Shirley M. Belcher and Frances R. Melvin-Norman; five very caring and helpful grandchildren, Christopher Burrow, Sr., Eric Sykes, Sr., Roy Melvin, Jr., Lisa Melvin-Weaver, and Sheaketta Burrow; fourteen great-grandchildren; one devoted and very supportive son-in-law, Herme Norman; one caring daughter-in-law, Frances Burrow; two loving and devoted brothers, Alan Staton and James Staton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Dr. Carroll D. Robb, Pastor, and Pastor Anthony L. Minter of First Rock Baptist Church, Washington, DC, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A family visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019