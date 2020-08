Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LINCOLN's life story with friends and family

Share LINCOLN's life story with friends and family

Funeral services for Mr. Lincoln Andrew Garris, Sr., who passed on August 1, 2020, will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Pastor Karen Gail, eulogist. Public viewing will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. A face mask/cover will be required while attending all services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store