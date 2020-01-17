The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Faith and Hope Temple COGIC
1800 E Washington St.,
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINCOLN JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINCOLN M. JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINCOLN M. JONES Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Lincoln M. Jones will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Faith and Hope Temple COGIC, 1800 E Washington St., Petersburg, VA., Bishop Herman Crockett, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Family visitation will be 6-8p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA.,(804) 732-7841. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at: blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINCOLN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now