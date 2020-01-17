|
Funeral services for Mr. Lincoln M. Jones will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Faith and Hope Temple COGIC, 1800 E Washington St., Petersburg, VA., Bishop Herman Crockett, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Family visitation will be 6-8p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA.,(804) 732-7841. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at: blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 17, 2020