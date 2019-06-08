|
|
On June 3, 2019, God called home a loving and caring wife, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Mrs. Linda A. Ellis left us suddenly but we know God makes no mistakes.
Linda was born to the late Alease "Pinky" Sumler and Arthur Lee "Richie" King in Wakefield, VA. She attended Sussex Central High School, graduating with the Class of 1977. She cherished and loved everyone she encountered.
Linda was an outgoing, fun-loving person who loved everyone. She was a pillar in her church, which she loved very much. She enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on the deaconess and trustee board. She was a member of Pocahontas Temple Baptist Church, where she accepted Christ at an early age. She wasn't afraid to tell you, "She loved the Lord!"
Linda was a long-time employee of the Virginia Diner in Wakefield, VA. She worked as a gift attendant, linen cleaner and helped wherever she was needed. She will be missed without a doubt at the Virginia Diner. She loved her children and grandchildren, who were her life.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ada "Granny" Sumler and three brothers, John Sumler, Romey King and Joe Louis Bell.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories: a husband of 42 years, Melvin Sr.; two children, Melvin "Kick" Ellis Jr. (Holly) of Topeka, KS and Devonia "Rudy" Young (Loren) of Waverly, VA; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Donte, Adrianne, Xiomarra, Loren Jr., Nasir and Nadia; seven sisters, Delbra Holloman (Joseph), Sharon Smith (Terry), Theresa Jones (Anthony), Ada Finney, Ella Artis, Pam Sumler and Cassandra Sumler; six brothers, Andrew Smuler (Gladis), James King (Wendy), Marshall King (Karen), Jim King, Dennis King and Jerry King; three sisters-in-law, Angelane Ricks (Clarence), Margaret Eley and Charlene Jones; three brothers-in-law, Calvin Ellis (Deborah), Milton Ellis and Gerald Jones; five aunts, Mary Moore, Rosa Lee Sumler, Lillie M. King and Nellie King; one devoted aunt who she took as her mother for years, Ada "Mae-Mae" Sumler; one uncle, Antini "Peter" Sumler; a special cousin with whom she had a brotherly bond, Wesley King Jr. of New York; a devoted nephew, Kha'ron Silver; three godchildren, Towanda P. Tonkins, Tiasha Hill and LaCoura Ellis. Linda also leaves many precious memories and moments that will be treasured by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Linda will be truly missed!
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Pocahontas Temple Baptist Church, 10234 Branch Street, Wakefield, VA, the Rev. Lewis Allen, eulogist. The interment will follow at Booker T. Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing for Ms. Ellis will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the church.
The family will assemble at 12:00 noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 36257 Glyndon Lane, Wakefield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 8 to June 9, 2019