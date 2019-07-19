Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
LINDA C. LETHERIDGE

LINDA C. LETHERIDGE Obituary
Mrs. Linda Collier Letheridge of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest at Henrico Doctors' Hospital Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County), Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 19, 2019
