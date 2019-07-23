|
After a lengthy illness, our dearest loved one, Linda Collier Lethridge, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA. She was born in Lawrenceville, VA, on September 11, 1959, to the late Isaac Roy Collier and Jean Phyllis Jackson Collier.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Sgt. Roy M. Collier (retired). She was a joyful, loving individual who adored family and friends, music and singing.
Linda was educated in the Petersburg Public School system. She was the youngest of six children and is survived by her daughter, Letisha Lethridge, whom she loved dearly; three brothers, Carroll L. Collier (Alice), Charles M. Collier (Annie), both of South Chesterfield, as well as Dennis C. Collier (Linda) and a sister, SSGT Phyllis E. Collier Green (retired) both of Petersburg, VA, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the physicians and staff members of the Laurels of University Park for their compassionate care during the extensive span of time Linda spent at their facility.
Linda's presence will be sorely missed by her family; however, our Almighty Father, in his infinite wisdom, recognized her discomfort and realized her plight and therefore deemed it necessary to summon her to an everlasting home where she will dwell eternally, absent of agony.
Rest well our dearest loved one. By the hand of the Almighty you have been healed and set free; you are now walking in victory.
Public viewing for Linda Lethridge will be on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence of her brother and sister-in-law, Alice and Carroll L. Collier, 4605 Wooden Horse Lane, S. Chesterfield, Virginia, and assembling at 11:45 a.m. the day of service.
Funeral services for Linda Lethridge will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax St., Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Interment will follow at the Johnson Grove RZUA Church Cemetery, 4151 Poorhouse Road, Lawrenceville, VA.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019