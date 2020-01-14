Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
LINDA J. DeLUGE


1948 - 2020
LINDA J. DeLUGE Obituary
Linda J. DeLuge, 71, of Colonial Heights, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 22, 1948 to the late Elvia and Betty Reid Gerino Jr. and was preceded in death by a son, William Garrison. Linda was a graduate of Colonial Heights High School class of 1968.

She is survived by her husband, Warren W. DeLuge; son, Danny Garrison of Dinwiddie; six grandchildren; brother, Robert J. Gerino of Fredrick, Maryland; sister, Patricia Ann Gerino of Richmond; brother, John R. Gerino of N. Chesterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
