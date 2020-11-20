Linda J. Harrison, 72, of Church Road, departed this life on November 13, 2020. She was born to Katherine R. Jamerson and the late Walter Hayward Jamerson.



Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she moved to Dinwiddie County after her marriage to her late husband, David Wallace Harrison, Jr.



In addition to her loving mother, Katherine, Linda leaves behind two sons, David Sean (Tami) of Sumter, S.C., Shane (Kim) of Chester; one daughter, Heather Adkins (Brian) of Glen Allen; five grandchildren, Allison H. Evans (Matthew), Alec and Katherine Harrison, and Shelby and Courtney Adkins; brothers-in-laws, Larry Harrison (Sandra), and Ricky Harrison (Sandra); and several nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her lifelong friend, Brenda Thornburg.



A worship service celebrating Linda's life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Jacob Drake officiating. Visitation will follow immediately after the service. Please adhere to social distancing and facial coverings.



The family would like to thank the staff of Tyler's Retreat for their care and devotion shown to Linda. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 6405 Courthouse Rd., Church Road, Va. 23833, in memory of Linda J. Harrison.

