Linda Presson Jernigan, 70, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She was born August 9, 1948, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late William and Mildred Morris Jernigan. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Mark P. Presson. She retired from Fort Lee after more than 40 years of civil service. Linda loved the ocean and spending time at the beach. She is survived by her son, Ryan Yeatts (Lanis); three sisters, Nancy Simmons, Janet Connelly and Donna Robertson (Keith); three brothers, Bill "Drifter" Jernigan, Mark Jernigan and Terry Jernigan and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the mausoleum at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, Virginia 23805.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019