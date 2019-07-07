Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
mausoleum at Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
South Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA JERNIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA P. JERNIGAN


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA P. JERNIGAN Obituary
Linda Presson Jernigan, 70, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was born August 9, 1948, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late William and Mildred Morris Jernigan. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Mark P. Presson. She retired from Fort Lee after more than 40 years of civil service. Linda loved the ocean and spending time at the beach. She is survived by her son, Ryan Yeatts (Lanis); three sisters, Nancy Simmons, Janet Connelly and Donna Robertson (Keith); three brothers, Bill "Drifter" Jernigan, Mark Jernigan and Terry Jernigan and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the mausoleum at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, Virginia 23805.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now