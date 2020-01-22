|
Linda R. Bryant, 68, of Chester, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Alabama, on November 15, 1951, to the late CSM (Ret.) Carl M. Roe and Helen R. Howell, and was preceded in death by brothers, Eddie and Gene Roe; and sister, Carolyn Jones.
Linda attended Calvary Baptist Church in S. Chesterfield and retired from Philip Morris.
She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Bryant; sons, Robert R. Bryant Jr. and Christopher A. Bryant; grandchildren, Whitney, Trey, Kaylee, Jey and Karleigh Bryant; one great-grandson, Aiden Bryant; sisters, Brenda Roe Meade, Sandy Smith and Teresa Witte; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Ray Haskett officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020