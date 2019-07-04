Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
LINDA DRUMMOND
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
550 Farmer Street
Petersburg, VA
LINDA T. DRUMMOND


1947 - 2019
LINDA T. DRUMMOND Obituary
"The Lord is my light and salvation, whom shall I fear." Psalm 27:1

On February 15, 1947, the Lord blessed Levi and Virginia Johnson with a bundle of joy weighing in at 13 lbs., Linda Twey Johnson. "Twey," as she was affectionately known, loved and clung to her grandma Nancy as a spoiled and favored child. A lover of hats, and she wore them all, if they displayed titles, they would read tall "Mom, Grandma, Grandma Linda, MeMe, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Prayer Partner."

Reverend Linda Johnson Drummond, 72, of Petersburg, VA, completed her earthly journey Sunday, June 30, 2019. Linda was a native of Amherst, VA; she was the daughter of the late Levi and Virginia Johnson. After graduating from Central High School, Amherst, Virginia, she attended a vocational school in Crewe, VA, receiving her Certificate of Nursing.

Linda's love for hair and beauty led her to Stokes Institute of Cosmetology, in Lynchburg, VA, where she received her Cosmetology license. In early 1970s, Linda moved to Richmond, VA, and worked at Lottie's Beauty Salon in Churchill until God enlarged her territory and she opened Drummond's House of Beauty on Richmond's Southside.

A beautician for over 40 years, Linda was the first African-American woman to hold the position of Chief Examiner for the State of Virginia in the field of Cosmetology, Nails, Barbering, Waxing and Aesthetics. Owning 3 businesses at one time, Linda was back then what the Millennials now call a serial entrepreneur or a real go-getter.

Successfully building her clientele at Drummond's House of Beauty, Linda always had a heart for work and growth in the community in which she lived, worked and raised her children. In 1980, Linda and her business partner opened the "Burgundy Rose," a fun night spot for teenagers to dance and have pop-lock competitions. Linda also opened "Little Sunshine Daycare" on the Southside of Richmond with another business partner.

Until her health failed, Linda continued to work with the Virginia State Board of Cosmetology as well as served unselfishly in many church activities at her home church, Third Baptist and surrounding churches. She was an active member with the Baptist Minister's Association. From a teenager, Linda's dad would always say to her, "Girl, you gon' preach!" In 1989, Linda was indeed called to preach and enrolled in Virginia Union University, where she received a Certificate in Theology. Linda delivered her initial sermon on Sunday, November 19, 2006, at Third Baptist Church. She was licensed to preach on November 19, 2007, under the leadership and guidance of Reverend Leroy A. Cherry. This was a historical occasion, as Reverend Drummond became the first female to be licensed into the ministry of Third Baptist and, in 2012, became an Ordained Minister to spread the Gospel.

Linda was predeceased by her son, Warren Q. Drummond; parents, Levi and Virginia Johnson; three sisters, Pauline, Minnie and Betsy; three brothers, Levi Jr., Larry and Johnny.

Linda leaves cherished memories: her daughter, Dionne (Anthony) of Chesapeake, VA; son, Benjamin Jr. of DeSoto, TX; six grandchildren, Taj Powers of Virginia Beach, VA, Tev'n Powers of Seattle, WA, Tura Powers of Virginia Beach, VA, Benjamin Drummond III and twins, Brent and Brooke Drummond all of DeSoto, TX; a bonus grandson in love, Addisun Poole of Chesapeake, VA. Linda was also a proud MeMe of three great grandchildren, Adrien, J'La and Makari. She also leaves cherishing her memory: her sisters, Yvonne Brown, Barbara Brown, Gail Warrick (Carson) of Amherst, VA, and Virginia "Lovell" Bennett of Richmond, VA; many loving nieces and nephews from Virginia, Maryland, Washington, Pennsylvania and Michigan. She also fostered twenty-seven children, adopting four out of the twenty-seven, devoted, JaQuan, Cherise, Michael, Keith and Jeremy. Loving them always, her devoted friends, Rev. June Twyman, Rev. Kassandra Bullock, Mary Owen, Shirley Dobie, Louise Coles, Brenda White, Pat, Maggie, Louis Avery, Willie, Charles and Ms. Smith.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, eulogist. The interment to follow at Maury Cemetery.

A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral establishment.

The family will assemble 10:00 a.m., the day of the service at the funeral establishment.

Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019
