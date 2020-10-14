Linda "Lyn" Watkins Bergen, beloved Wife, Stepmother, and Grandmother passed away after a long battle with multiple illnesses on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 72. Linda was born August 14, 1948 in Hopewell, Virginia to the late Gordon and Gene Watkins. She graduated Hopewell High School in 1966. She left Virginia for several years and lived in Atlanta, Ga, and eventually returned to Hopewell to take care of her aging mother, Gene Watkins, until her passing. Linda Married Steven Hill in Virginia, on April 27, 2012, and gained a loving family, including her daughter, Cheri Galvez, son-in-Law Alex Galvez, and grandsons, Payton and Duncan Galvez, who reside in San Diego, California. Linda was a beautiful soul who loved her friends and family dearly. She is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Memorial Service will be held for her at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2901 Norfolk St, Hopewell VA, on October 16 at 1 PM.

