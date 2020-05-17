|
Ms. Linda Yvonne Hanks, 61, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence in Petersburg, VA. Linda was born on January 27, 1959 in Petersburg, VA, to Barbara Jean and Spencer Hanks, Sr.
She loved to fellowship, crochet, eat and watch all kinds of television shows. She had a one of a kind laugh that cannot be duplicated. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. There was nothing that she wouldn't do for them if she was able to do so, and even if not, she still tried.
Linda was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1977. She was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She served as a Medical Specialist in the U. S. Army Reserve from 1976 to 1988. She worked as a Physician's Aide at Hiram Davis Medical Hospital, a caregiver at Southside Virginia Training Center, as well as a personal care aide in the homes of many. She also worked at Titmus Optical and Fort Lee. Through Linda we knew what resilience and perseverance truly looked like.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Hanks; her paternal grandparents, Anderson and Adline Hanks; maternal grandparent, Evelyn Archer; and godmother, Dolores Shaw Tucker.
Linda is survived by her children, Sharita Burns and Tanisha Hanks; father, Spencer Hanks, Sr. (Ruth); siblings, Spencer Hanks, Jr. (Cathy), Karen Hanks-Davis, Keith Rivers (Pamela), and Victor Rivers (Tonya); grandchildren, Ty'Quan Hanks and Immanuel Burns; great grandchild, Katavian Ampy-Hanks, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and extended family from the Hanks, Rivers, Shaw, Dean, and Tucker families.
Linda also has the love and support of Dr. Vijaya Chirumamilla (Southside Kidney Specialist), Dr. Anne King (VCU-MCV Nephrology Specialist), Kimberly Y. Ferguson, PA (Appomattox Area Health & Wellness Center), and the public and private healthcare staff of SRMC, CVHS, and VCU Medical Center, as well as devoted friends and class mates that were always by her side.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, eulogist.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020