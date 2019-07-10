|
Lindsey Michelle Hutson, 37, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Born September 13, 1981, she was the daughter of June Hilary Hutson and the late Thomas Glenn Hutson, and was also preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Hazel Hilton and Elsie and George Hutson; sister, Tami Hutson; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Gordan LaVance; and her soulmate, Benjie Thore. Lindsey was a beautiful young angel, too good for this Earth, now she is an angel in heaven. She had a heart of gold and was a fur-baby goddess.
She is survived by her loving mother, June Hilary Hutson; brother, Glenn Hutson; sister, Vicki Hutson; nephew, Zachery Hutson; nieces, Amanda Hilary, Tiffany Lynn, Courtney Michelle; and feather-angels, Johnny, Gypsy and Chloe Hutson.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday night, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019