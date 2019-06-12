|
|
On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Linwood E. Fitzgerald Sr., "Fitz," of Dinwiddie County, VA. He was born to the late Ralph E. Fitzgerald Sr. and Lin E. Fitzgerald on June 23, 1953, and resided in Petersburg, VA, throughout his younger years. Linwood attended Petersburg High School and graduated with the Class of 1971.
Linwood was a member and Trustee of Rocky Branch Baptist Church in Sutherland, VA, where he served on the following ministries: Men's Choir, Men's Ushers and Brotherhood. He also was one of RBBC's grill-masters for church fellowships. Linwood served the Dinwiddie County community on the Department of Social Services Board and the Beaux-Twenty Social Club Board of Directors. Also, he was a DJ for private parties, Cub Master of Troop 917 in Dinwiddie County and member of the Amtrak City Truckers. He enjoyed fishing with friends, travel, spoiling the grandchildren and watching the Indianapolis Colts. Linwood had 41 years of employment with Dominion Power (VEPCO, Virginia Power). After retiring from Dominion, Linwood worked at Team Fishel, Mechanicsville, VA, as a project manager.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Mildred P. Fitzgerald; daughter, Joycelin N. Fitzgerald; son, Linwood E. Fitzgerald Jr.; step-son, Melvin L. Coleman; grandchildren, JaNiyah K. Fitzgerald and Malachi L. Fitzgerald; brothers, Jesse L. Fitzgerald of Winter Park, FL, Ralph E. Fitzgerald of Petersburg, VA and Minister Steve R. Fitzgerald (JoAnn) of Suffolk, VA; sisters, Shirley F. Taylor of Petersburg, VA and Argie M. Williamson (Johnny) of Flint, MI; all of his nieces, nephews and cousins were dear to him, including his favorite nieces, Gayle Gannaway of Petersburg, VA and Pamela Boykin of Apopka, FL. He also enjoyed making jokes with his favorite uncle, Raymond L. Wallace of Ettrick, VA.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, Dr. Mark Hughes, pastor, and the Rev. Dr. Lynn G. Robinson, pastor of Rocky Branch Baptist Church, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Viewing for Mr. Fitzgerald will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019