Linwood Franklin Price, Jr., 91, of Colonial Heights, passed from this life after a period of declining health on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born in Petersburg on December 17, 1928, to the late Linwood Franklin Price, Sr. and Edith Price Motley. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Richardson Price; his second wife, Christine Barfield Price; and a grandson, Christopher Michael Murray.
Mr. Price was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights. He was an Eagle Scout, Shriner and Mason. From 1955-1987 he worked for both Norfolk & Western and Norfolk & Southern Railroad and retired as a Train Master. Mr. Price was an avid golfer in the Prince George Golf Association, President of the Young at Heart Club, the organizer of many fun, senior bus trips, he enjoyed woodworking, built & flew radio controlled airplanes, enjoyed model railroading and loved to laugh and tell jokes. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children, Linda Price Murray (Michael) and Leonard Franklin Price (Carol); step-daughter, Pam Barfield Faison; step-son, Keith Barfield (LeAnn); grandchildren, Angela Murray Elliott (Lee), Shawn Christopher Price (Meredith) and Heather Price Tyler (Andy); great-grandchildren, Logan, Tanner, Garrett Price, Carley & Molly Elliott, Quinn Price and Camden Tyler; step-grandchildren; Justin Faison (Carmen) and Jessica Yandle (Brandon); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020