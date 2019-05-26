|
|
Linwood Lewis Morris, 68, of Prince George, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Richmond to the late Elwood and Mildred Morris on January 1, 1951. Mr. Morris was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and retired from Dominion Energy, where he was the plant manager in Millstone, Connecticut, after spending most of his career at the Surry Power Station. He belonged to the Clover Run Beagle Club and was a member of Hopewell Moose Lodge #1472. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Morris; sons, Scott Morris (Lisa) and Michael Morris (Claire); grandchildren, Vincent Cardieri, Nicholas Morris, Emma Morris, Lindsay Morris and Cormac Morris. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home, with Father Danny Cogut officiating. Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 26 to May 27, 2019