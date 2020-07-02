Ms. Lisa A. Williams, also affectionately known as "Lilly" and "Queen", 51, of 4118 Litchfield Drive, Chesterfield, Virginia, transitioned to be with her heavenly father after a lengthy battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
Lisa was born February 21, 1969 to Barbara Mosby (Harvey) and Richard Williams (Florence) in Chesterfield VA. She was preceded in death by her mother in law Annie Brooks; her father in law Edward Brooks; her aunts; Alice M. Foster, Beatrice Mayfield, Dorothy Smith and Louise Hunter; one uncle, William H. Smith
Lisa went to school in the Chesterfield County Public School System and to Kee Business college obtaining a degree in Information Technology. She was employed with Virginia Eye institute up until her demise. Lisa was a very loving mother and grandmother and was very devoted to her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and previously attended Community Independent Church in Chesterfield VA. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh that was sure to have everyone laughing along with her that was in her company. She simply was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted "ride or die" life partner and fiancé, Kova Brooks; one daughter, Deja Spears (Shariff) and one son, Daquan Miller, two grandchildren Malik and Malia Spears all of Chesterfield VA; her protective pet, Brodie Brooks; two loving and devoted brothers Kerry Williams and Tyrone Williams of Chesterfield VA; brothers Jeffrey Woolridge and Gerald Woolridge of Chesterfield VA, Marvin Woolridge (Deandra) of Charleston South Carolina and Sharon Woolridge of Richmond Virginia; mother in law, Mary Miller; brother in-law Edward T. Brooks Jr. (Latrell) and sister in law Gwendolyn Jefferson (Roger); aunt and uncle Otelia Trent and Charlie Lewis (Mabel) of Chesterfield, aunt and uncle Laura Evans (Cecil) and Rite Lewis (Linda) of Petersburg and aunt Delois Cuspard (Herman) of Hopewell; devoted cousins Pauline Jones, Patsy Leveille and Beverly Logan and devoted friends Lisa F. Williams, Brandy Christiana and Erin Gunter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and community friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.