LISA A. WILLIAMS
1969 - 2020
Ms. Lisa A. Williams, also affectionately known as "Lilly" and "Queen", 51, of 4118 Litchfield Drive, Chesterfield, Virginia, transitioned to be with her heavenly father after a lengthy battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones.

Lisa was born February 21, 1969 to Barbara Mosby (Harvey) and Richard Williams (Florence) in Chesterfield VA. She was preceded in death by her mother in law Annie Brooks; her father in law Edward Brooks; her aunts; Alice M. Foster, Beatrice Mayfield, Dorothy Smith and Louise Hunter; one uncle, William H. Smith

Lisa went to school in the Chesterfield County Public School System and to Kee Business college obtaining a degree in Information Technology. She was employed with Virginia Eye institute up until her demise. Lisa was a very loving mother and grandmother and was very devoted to her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and previously attended Community Independent Church in Chesterfield VA. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh that was sure to have everyone laughing along with her that was in her company. She simply was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted "ride or die" life partner and fiancé, Kova Brooks; one daughter, Deja Spears (Shariff) and one son, Daquan Miller, two grandchildren Malik and Malia Spears all of Chesterfield VA; her protective pet, Brodie Brooks; two loving and devoted brothers Kerry Williams and Tyrone Williams of Chesterfield VA; brothers Jeffrey Woolridge and Gerald Woolridge of Chesterfield VA, Marvin Woolridge (Deandra) of Charleston South Carolina and Sharon Woolridge of Richmond Virginia; mother in law, Mary Miller; brother in-law Edward T. Brooks Jr. (Latrell) and sister in law Gwendolyn Jefferson (Roger); aunt and uncle Otelia Trent and Charlie Lewis (Mabel) of Chesterfield, aunt and uncle Laura Evans (Cecil) and Rite Lewis (Linda) of Petersburg and aunt Delois Cuspard (Herman) of Hopewell; devoted cousins Pauline Jones, Patsy Leveille and Beverly Logan and devoted friends Lisa F. Williams, Brandy Christiana and Erin Gunter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and community friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Our Condolences to the Family. Lisa was a beautiful person, she surely will be missed.
James and Arbella Lee
Family
June 29, 2020
To the family and my co-worker Kerry Williams, who spoke so lovingly of his sister, I offer my condolences. It is my prayer that God will grant you all the strength, love and support you need as a family to hold each other up; and that you will hold Lisa in your hearts forever with fond memories, until you meet again. She will be missed !
Darlene Thompson
Coworker
June 29, 2020
May God grant you peace, at the most difficult time.
kimberly biggs
June 29, 2020
To my beautiful cousin your smile Ill never forget Rest easy baby. Tell my mom and son I miss them.
Andrea Crew
Family
June 29, 2020
Andrea Crew
Family
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Neal Clark
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Florence Thornton
Friend
June 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
God rest your soul and prayers to your family in this time of sorrow.
Dina Hattar
Coworker
June 27, 2020
weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. - psalm 30:5.

With deep sympathy, from Lisas Breyers Ice Cream coworkers.
Rick & Dena Wynn
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Im so sorry to hear you got your wings. You was a true friend since high school and I will truly miss you. No we didnt get to talk a lot after going up but when we saw each other we could pick up talking like we was seeing each other everyday. You will live forever in my heart. To the family I will continue to left you all up in prayer. Please remember that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. There is no sorrow that he cant bear and there is no hurt that he cant heal. God will take care of you all.
Craig & Melissa Cooper
Friend
June 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Glenda Marcell Edmonds
Friend
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gwen Jefferson
Family
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carla Callis
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Brandy Mcmillan
June 27, 2020
Until this very day I remember the laughter and jokes that Lisa use to exude. As a member of her team at VEI she was my team lead and trained me...I ALLLLLWAYS saw a smile on her face even in her serious moments! She was one of the most sweetest people I have EVER met. Sleep on Lisa A! Praying strength and peace to her family and friends. You will definitely be missed!!!!
London Ruffin
Coworker
June 26, 2020
This is to the family of Lisa, I met her through my cousin Kova and he couldnt have choose a better person to spend his life with. I loved her because of who she were and because she loved my cousin and he loved her. My condolences to the family may you find peace in knowing that God said in his words that weeping endurance for a night but joy will come in the morning.

Love,
Goldie
Susie Thornton Booker
Family
June 26, 2020
I will always remember that smile that would light up the room . Prayers for the family love jennifer thomas
Jennifer Thomas
Family
June 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Lisa was a wonderful person and will truly be missed.
Q. D. Choice
June 25, 2020
God Be With The Family and Friends of Lisa. She was a sweet and humble person. Lisa would always greet you with an affectionate smile. We had some good times together at MHS. Lisa wear your crown RIH
Tracie Tann
Classmate
June 25, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Samuel & Rose Surley
June 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May Gods blessings and the memories of the life she lived comfort you in the days to come. I will never forget her beautiful personality and infectious smile.
Sherry James
Coworker
June 25, 2020
My condolences to the family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Darcelle Jones
June 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, I pray that God will comfort you in this time of sorrow, will never forget that pretty smile.
Lisa Lewis
Coworker
June 25, 2020
So sorry to see such a bright light leave us much too soon.
Mary Hicks
Coworker
June 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gisele Brooks
Coworker
June 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Lisa had the most pleasant personality that I have ever encountered. RIHP Beautiful.
Karen Martin
Coworker
June 25, 2020
You all are in my prayers, and sorry for your loss of your love one, Lisa, she was a beautiful young lady, and that smile, I will miss, God be with the family!
Natalie Thrash
Family
June 25, 2020
Prayers for the family. May God continued to bless and keep you at this time of sorrows and wrap his loving arms around you to comfort you.
April Branch
June 25, 2020
To the family, from my family our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of lost of your love one.
Eddie Mayfield
Friend
June 25, 2020
Trust in the LORD with all thine heart.....Thoughts are with you during this time,so sorry for your loss. With each passing day, things will become easier. With deepest sympathy.
Dale E Turner
June 24, 2020
Love, prayers, and a heart filled memory to a beautiful soul. Gone too soon, but no more pain. Rest peacefully...
Craig Harris
June 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bev Logan
Friend
June 24, 2020
You got your wings now and I know you in a better place cuz.
Victoria Alston
Family
June 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I pray that God will be with you and guide you through your time of sorrow
Suzanne Cooper
June 24, 2020
Such a good friend,
Gone too soon.
Prayers to the family
Marty Anderson
Friend
June 24, 2020
Ruth Harris
June 24, 2020
BRENDA HARRIS
Family
June 24, 2020
Thinking of you and praying for you and your family.
Bonita China
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Rollins-Hicks
June 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Margaret Rollins
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Lee
Family
