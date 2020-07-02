Im so sorry to hear you got your wings. You was a true friend since high school and I will truly miss you. No we didnt get to talk a lot after going up but when we saw each other we could pick up talking like we was seeing each other everyday. You will live forever in my heart. To the family I will continue to left you all up in prayer. Please remember that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. There is no sorrow that he cant bear and there is no hurt that he cant heal. God will take care of you all.

Craig & Melissa Cooper

Friend