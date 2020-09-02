Lisa Ann Smith daughter of Betty Swint of Baltimore, MD, and the late William Jones of Tarboro, NC, was born on April 24, 1975. She departed this life on August 23, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center.
Lisa was married to Sidney Smith and between the union had four children in whom she was dedicated to and loved dearly. She also graduated fromNorth Pitt High School and afterward went to serve over 20 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring she continued her education and received a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources. Lisa was also a dedicated worker to Martial Art World and worked there under the management of Michael & Kathy Bugg for several years.
Lisa is survived by her husband Sidney Smith of Hopewell, VA, children Kenashaun Jackson (Anna), great grandbabies Amari Kehlani Jackson of Hopewell, VA, and Kayden Lodge of Greenville, NC, Marcellus Smith, Jamillo Smith, and Nicolus Smith all of Hopewell, VA, brothers Jerry Womack (deceased) of Baltimore, MD, and nephew Chajunan Womack, Jimmy Womack of Baltimore, MD, mother Betty Swint (FLetcher) of Baltimore, MD, second mother Ray Jones of Tarboro, NC, mother-in-law Judy Sneed of Greenville, NC, father-in-law Matthew Givens (Janice) of Greenville, NC, sister-in-law Natrina Tyson (Johnkevia) of Greenville, NC, brothers-in-law Matthew Gorham(Vonda) of Atlanta, GA, and Octavius Givens(Brittany) of Greenville, NC, aunts included Maxine Jenkins of Bethel, NC, Barbara of Baltimore MD, Carolyn Blue of Baltimore, MD, Denise Powel (Mike) of Baltimore, MD, Jeean of Baltimore, Mattie Cpwell (Tony) of alabama, Rubby Giddie of Alabama, Williva of Georgia, Lucille Swint of Baltimore, MD, Mary Liva of alabama, Marcella Perkins of Greenville, NC, Teresa Thomas (Mitch) of Kentucky, Uncles Sill, Jr. of Alabama, Louta Swint of Alabama. She also had a host of special friends, Michael and Kathy Bugg (son Kavis) of South Hill, VA, Michelle Terry & Family as well as Debra Ruffin and Crystal, and a huge host of stepchildren, friends, and cousins that she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday at Amelia Veteran Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, VA.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us