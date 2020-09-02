1/1
LISA ANN SMITH
1975 - 2020
Lisa Ann Smith daughter of Betty Swint of Baltimore, MD, and the late William Jones of Tarboro, NC, was born on April 24, 1975. She departed this life on August 23, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center.

Lisa was married to Sidney Smith and between the union had four children in whom she was dedicated to and loved dearly. She also graduated fromNorth Pitt High School and afterward went to serve over 20 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring she continued her education and received a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources. Lisa was also a dedicated worker to Martial Art World and worked there under the management of Michael & Kathy Bugg for several years.

Lisa is survived by her husband Sidney Smith of Hopewell, VA, children Kenashaun Jackson (Anna), great grandbabies Amari Kehlani Jackson of Hopewell, VA, and Kayden Lodge of Greenville, NC, Marcellus Smith, Jamillo Smith, and Nicolus Smith all of Hopewell, VA, brothers Jerry Womack (deceased) of Baltimore, MD, and nephew Chajunan Womack, Jimmy Womack of Baltimore, MD, mother Betty Swint (FLetcher) of Baltimore, MD, second mother Ray Jones of Tarboro, NC, mother-in-law Judy Sneed of Greenville, NC, father-in-law Matthew Givens (Janice) of Greenville, NC, sister-in-law Natrina Tyson (Johnkevia) of Greenville, NC, brothers-in-law Matthew Gorham(Vonda) of Atlanta, GA, and Octavius Givens(Brittany) of Greenville, NC, aunts included Maxine Jenkins of Bethel, NC, Barbara of Baltimore MD, Carolyn Blue of Baltimore, MD, Denise Powel (Mike) of Baltimore, MD, Jeean of Baltimore, Mattie Cpwell (Tony) of alabama, Rubby Giddie of Alabama, Williva of Georgia, Lucille Swint of Baltimore, MD, Mary Liva of alabama, Marcella Perkins of Greenville, NC, Teresa Thomas (Mitch) of Kentucky, Uncles Sill, Jr. of Alabama, Louta Swint of Alabama. She also had a host of special friends, Michael and Kathy Bugg (son Kavis) of South Hill, VA, Michelle Terry & Family as well as Debra Ruffin and Crystal, and a huge host of stepchildren, friends, and cousins that she loved dearly.

A viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday at Amelia Veteran Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, VA.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Amelia Veteran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 30, 2020
Prayers to the family. Lisa will be missed by the MAW family parents and friends. Rest well.
Essence Johnson
Friend
August 29, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies to the family. Lisa was a ray of sunshine to all. I will treasure our friendship we built while serving together at Fort Drum. Lisa not only opened her heart to me but also her home and family. Until we meet again my sister fly high. God please wrap her family and friends in your love
Laura Walden
Friend
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We will love you and miss you always.
Buddy and Laniya
Friend
August 26, 2020
We send our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to all of you. We absolutely Adored Ms. Lisa. We pray Love and Peace to you all during this difficult time. May God bless and keep you today and always.
Steven,Marsha, and Allen Miller
Friend
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Vonda Gorham
Friend
