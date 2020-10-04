On Monday, September 28, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one as the Lord called home one of his angels, Ms. Lisa M. Dean, 48, of 1110 McKenzie Street, Petersburg, VA. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Lisa was affectionately known as "PiPi". She was born on May 12, 1972 to the late Waverly Dean and Theresa Dean. She received her education from the Petersburg Public School System. Lisa enjoyed working at the Tri-City Nursing Home, the Phoenix & Peace Nursing Home until her health started to decline.
At an early age, Lisa traveled with her oldest sister Vanessa and her late brother-in-law Aaron Taylor where she would have the opportunity to dance with the rapper "Nelly"; because that's what she loved to do. She loved helping people with a big smile on her face. She always enjoyed being around all her family.
"Pipi" was full of kindness, affection, and generosity and she always looked out for her family, especially her niece "Samone". Pipi had many passions which included: dancing with her friends and family; music; always talking to her friend "April" about her family; but most of all she always made sure she made time for her family. She loved life to the fullest and Pipi always had a smile on her face no matter what. She will be truly missed by all who knew her, especially her god-son and god-daughter that loved her to the moon and back.
Our beloved Lisa was preceded in death by two nephews, Aaron Taylor, Jr. and Hakim Ruffin; grandparents, Richard and Bertha Caple and Mary E. Dean; two uncles, Karl Dean and Romeo Dean; one aunt, Annie M. Dabney.
Lisa leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: a loving and very devoted niece, Samone Ruffin of Petersburg, VA; three sisters, Vanessa J. Taylor of Petersburg, VA, Felica Ruffin of Richmond, VA, and Maueen Dean of Petersburg, VA; four brothers, Edward Ruffin, Darell Ruffin, Anthony Ruffin (Samantha), and Waverly Dean, Jr. all of Petersburg, VA; six aunts, Cinday Jones, Geraldine Dean, Susie Godsey, Lovely Dean, Mary Gholson, and Annie Mae Caple all of Petersburg,VA; three uncles, Ricky Dean, Percy Caple and Richard Caple, Jr. all of Petersburg, VA; seven nieces, nine nephews, fourteen great nieces; eight great nephews; two great-great nephews; god-daughter, Indonesa Campbell; god-son, AzAnte Campbell; god-nieces, Lakeisha Banks and TaQuisha Allen; close friends, Sheresa Rives, April Campbell, Tennille Banks Wiggins, and Janice Mason all of Petersburg, VA; a host of other relatives and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.