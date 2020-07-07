1/1
LLOYD CLEO MARTIN JR.
Lloyd Cleo "Marty" Martin Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Buena Vista on July 3, 2020, at the age of 62.

Born and raised in Petersburg, he graduated from Petersburg High School in 1976 and cherished his continued relationship with fellow alumni. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Mary Washington in 1981.

Marty worked as a hairdresser at Misfits in Colonial Heights for 16 years, until he moved to Buena Vista in 2007 to live with his life partner, Ron Argenbright.

Known as the "brain" of his family, Marty had a sharp memory for anything related to family history and relished sharing those stories. He loved reading - one of his favorite places was Green Valley Book Fair in Mount Crawford - and also spent his days crocheting, listening to '60s and '70s music and bargain hunting with Ron at Goodwill. Marty and Ron also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and internationally; they embarked on six cruises together. Marty truly valued his relationships with his family above all and staying connected with them, especially after moving from Petersburg.

He is survived by his life partner of 18 years, Ron Argenbright; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Joel Davison of South Chesterfield; and nieces, Tara Cassidy and husband, Jeff, of Otisfield, Maine; Deanna Gordon and husband, Patrick, of Antioch, California; and Kristen Sadler and husband, Erick, of Baltimore, Maryland. He is also survived by Ron's sisters, Ellen Austin, and husband, David; Cindy Lipscomb; niece, Crystal Floyd and nephew, Michael Austin, who all considered him family.

Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Crowder Martin; father, Lloyd Cleo Martin Sr.; and brothers, Kenneth Ray Martin and David Wayne Martin.

A visitation will take place at the Petersburg chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. A graveside funeral service will follow at Blandford Cemetery, Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
