Mr. Lloyd Green, Jr., "Sonny," 73, of Dinwiddie, VA, transitioned from this life on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at his residence.
Lloyd "Sonny" Green was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Green, Sr.; his mother, Estelle Green; aunt, Adele Brockman; sisters, Mary Green and Pauline Edmonds; brothers, Sherman and Larry Green.
Sonny retired from Southside Regional Medical Center as a cook. He later spent the rest of his life loving on his family, cooking, and fishing.
Sonny leaves to cherish his memories a devoted son, Lloyd M. Hayes of Dinwiddie; a devoted daughter, Geraldine Waller (Reginald) of Georgia; a devoted aunt, Joyce Nicholas; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren of Georgia; four devoted sisters, Maxine Green, Perline Green, Augusta McKeever (Alvin) and Essie Thorpe; a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly; his devoted fishing partners, Alvin McKeever and niece, Sandra Williams; a special thanks goes out from the family to all the doctors, nurses, at-home care staff, and the hospice teams.
A public viewing for Mr. Green will be from 10 am to 8 pm Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Green Family Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www,johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.