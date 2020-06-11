LLOYD GREEN JR.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Lloyd Green, Jr., "Sonny," 73, of Dinwiddie, VA, transitioned from this life on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Lloyd "Sonny" Green was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Green, Sr.; his mother, Estelle Green; aunt, Adele Brockman; sisters, Mary Green and Pauline Edmonds; brothers, Sherman and Larry Green.
Sonny retired from Southside Regional Medical Center as a cook. He later spent the rest of his life loving on his family, cooking, and fishing.

Sonny leaves to cherish his memories a devoted son, Lloyd M. Hayes of Dinwiddie; a devoted daughter, Geraldine Waller (Reginald) of Georgia; a devoted aunt, Joyce Nicholas; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren of Georgia; four devoted sisters, Maxine Green, Perline Green, Augusta McKeever (Alvin) and Essie Thorpe; a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly; his devoted fishing partners, Alvin McKeever and niece, Sandra Williams; a special thanks goes out from the family to all the doctors, nurses, at-home care staff, and the hospice teams.

A public viewing for Mr. Green will be from 10 am to 8 pm Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Green Family Cemetery.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www,johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 10, 2020
I will forever remember <br /> u mr green.<br /> u was a beautiful person who always made you feel good even if he wasnt feeling his best. This was one of those days
Sha-Quita Chapman
Friend
June 10, 2020
I'm going to miss you my friend ,we had some good times together Green and those are my memories that will carry me through rest in peace gone but not forgotten.
Sherry Garnett
Friend
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ramond Mason
Friend
June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lydia Francois
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved