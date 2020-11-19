1/1
LLOYD J. HARLEY
Mr. Lloyd J. Harley, affectionately known as Cherry, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab. Center, Dinwiddie, VA.

He was the youngest son of the late Mr. Bray and Luella (Ferby) Harley. Lloyd was preceded in death by his siblings, four sisters, Elaine Stevens, Lillie Mae, Lillian Harris, and Fleetie Harley, and two brothers, Lonnie Mosby, and William Harley.

He was educated in the Petersburg School System. Lloyd retired from Wilson Trucking. He loved reading the Bible and the newspaper, football games, and watching western movies.

Lloyd leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife of 54 years, Beulah McCray Harley; two devoted sons, Garry and Rodrick Harley; great niece she help raise, Makaylah Allen; devoted niece, Linda Earthly Powell (Pastor Joseph Powell) of Severn, MD; nephews, Aubrey Harley, Jerome Harley, Alexander Harris, and Antonio Johnson; a devoted cousin, Clara McKethan of Chesapeake, VA; four sisters-in-law, Barbara McCray, Florence Gaddis, and Verdell Dixon; brother-in-law, James McCray; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
05:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
November 18, 2020
Beulah,
We were shocked to read about your husband's passing and hearing of the passing of your niece Laurie in the same week. May God be with you and your family during this very difficult time. Remember, you Have a Friend in Jesus!
Howard and Glennis Marshall
Friend
