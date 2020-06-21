LOIS G. McCABE
Lois G. McCabe, 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold McCabe; daughter, Michelle (Brian) Heilman; son, Ken (Margaret) McCabe; granddaughters, Danielle McCabe, Jessica McCabe; grandsons, Michael McCabe, Joshua Heilman, Matthew McCabe; and sister, Matilda Oslin. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Gregory and Ethel Gregory; and brother, Emmett Gregory, Jr. Lois was the Valedictorian at Varina High School class of 1955. Lois happily worked at Ft. Lee Commissary as the "Demo Lady" for 25 years. Prior to that Lois worked at Salem Church Elementary School as a secretary and English as a Second Language teacher. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Her funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with internment to follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Crater Community Hospice.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
