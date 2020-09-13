1/
LOIS W. SMITH
1925 - 2020
Lois Whitby Smith, 95, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020.

Born in Emporia, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William Randsford Whitby, Sr. and Christina Helen Hogarth Whitby. She was preceded in death by her husband Goddard Adrian Smith, sisters, Mabel Parr, Lucille Houser, Josephine Murphy, and Peggy Bruce, her brothers Thomas MacNeil Whitby and William Randsford Whitby, Jr.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Whitby, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

She lived in Michigan for 33 years where she worked for Ford Motor Company and met Goddard. Lois attended a local college in Michigan where she took courses for Arts and Crafts and advanced sewing and tailoring. She enjoyed traveling, antiques and cooking.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George, Virginia.

The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, Virginia.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
