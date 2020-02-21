|
Lonnie Eugene Bonner, Sr. aka Bradshaw, 66, departed his life on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
He lived in South Chesterfield and was a native of Dinwiddie County. Lonnie was born on March 17, 1953, to the late Floyd Bonner, Jr. and the late Vernell Gholson Bonner. He was preceded in death by two brothers Clifford and Michael Bonner. He was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School System and worked for over 25 years at Southside Virginia Training Center (SVTC). He was a avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved to fish.
He loved his family dearly and leaves to cherish his memories two devoted children, Shameka Bonner and Lonnie Bonner, Jr.(Crystal); a devoted goddaughter, Felicia Clanton; mother of his children, Ruth Bonner-Simpson; five grandchildren, Laila Bonner Jordan, Damoni Ruffin, Alonna Perkins, LaNajiah Perkins, and Londrell Perkins; one brother, Steven Bonner, Sr.(Velma); two nephews, Steven Bonner, Jr.(Mindy) and Nathaniel Bonner(Tonika); niece, Akila Bonne; seven great-nephews and two great-nieces; aunts and uncles, Emma Ellis(Melvin), Gertrude Bonner, Beatrice Taylor, William Parham, Roxie Jones, Lillian Pegram, Floreen Daquah, Cynthia Haskins, Margaret Bonner, Gayle Ridley, devoted uncle, Arnold Bonner; devoted cousin, Maybelle Bonner and devoted family and friends, George Bonner, Jr., Gloria Bland, Sandra Wyatt, Doretha Atkins, Jack Johnson, Muriel Jordan, Alvin Walker, and Lawrence Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie. Burial will follow at Mt. Level Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020