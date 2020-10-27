1/1
LONNIE FRANKLIN BAIRD JR.
Lonnie Franklin Baird, Jr. 90, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia S. Baird; son, Lawrence Wade Baird; and parents, Lonnie F. Baird, Sr. and Bertha Rossman. Lonnie is survived by his son, Darrell Keith Baird (Amy); daughter, Carol Burgess (John); grandchildren, Stacy Kelley, Michael Burgess, Sean Burgess (Shelby), Jason Baird, Christina Baird, Hillary Parker (Wesley), Sara Hackney and Kevin Baird; eight great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Stella Baird; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
