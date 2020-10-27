Lonnie Franklin Baird, Jr. 90, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia S. Baird; son, Lawrence Wade Baird; and parents, Lonnie F. Baird, Sr. and Bertha Rossman. Lonnie is survived by his son, Darrell Keith Baird (Amy); daughter, Carol Burgess (John); grandchildren, Stacy Kelley, Michael Burgess, Sean Burgess (Shelby), Jason Baird, Christina Baird, Hillary Parker (Wesley), Sara Hackney and Kevin Baird; eight great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Stella Baird; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.