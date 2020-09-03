Mr. Lonniel H. Edmunds, 71, of 928 Rome Street, Petersburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Petersburg to Mr. Nathanial and Mrs. Katrina Edmunds.
Lonniel attended Petersburg Public School System. He worked at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company until it closed. He also worked for Petersburg Public School until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lonniel Edmunds, Jr; and nephew, Nahshon A. Edmunds.
He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Sabrina Crawford, Angela Garris (Tony, Jr.) and Daneal Edmunds; three sisters, Ennette Boyd, Reba Edmunds and Linda Avery (Tony); one brother, Nathanial Edmunds, Jr; grandsons, Lamar Edmunds, Jamar Edmunds (Asia), Kymar Edmunds, Dequan Edmunds, Devonte' Garris, Ke'Andre Garris (Lesha), and Lonniel Edmunds, III; two granddaughters, Shaniqua and Makai Edmunds; eighteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among the devoted are Pete Peterson, Loretta Majette, Carolyn Jones, John Walker and Dominic Gregory.
Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.
Public visitation will be held 10 am-8 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803.