1/1
LONNIEL H. EDMUNDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LONNIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Lonniel H. Edmunds, 71, of 928 Rome Street, Petersburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Petersburg to Mr. Nathanial and Mrs. Katrina Edmunds.

Lonniel attended Petersburg Public School System. He worked at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company until it closed. He also worked for Petersburg Public School until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lonniel Edmunds, Jr; and nephew, Nahshon A. Edmunds.

He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Sabrina Crawford, Angela Garris (Tony, Jr.) and Daneal Edmunds; three sisters, Ennette Boyd, Reba Edmunds and Linda Avery (Tony); one brother, Nathanial Edmunds, Jr; grandsons, Lamar Edmunds, Jamar Edmunds (Asia), Kymar Edmunds, Dequan Edmunds, Devonte' Garris, Ke'Andre Garris (Lesha), and Lonniel Edmunds, III; two granddaughters, Shaniqua and Makai Edmunds; eighteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among the devoted are Pete Peterson, Loretta Majette, Carolyn Jones, John Walker and Dominic Gregory.

Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.

Public visitation will be held 10 am-8 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA 23803.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803. (804) 732-7841. For information or condolences visit: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Bland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved