Mr. Lorenzo D. Briggs departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Far Rockaway, NY.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 23, 2020.