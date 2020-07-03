1/1
LORENZO D. BRIGGS
1970 - 2020
Mr. Lorenzo D. Briggs, affectionately known as "Beany"/or "Lo", departed this life suddenly on June 15, 2020 at St. John Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, NY.

Lorenzo received his education in the Petersburg School System, where he graduated from Petersburg High School. He had a love for JROTC and Track and Field. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a graduate of Norfolk State University where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Lorenzo was a kindhearted brother, uncle, cousin and friend who was very protective of his family that he loved and cared for. He was one to strike up the stove to cook for the family, whether it was fried chicken, pork chops, or just making that good "ole ham sammich" (sandwich). He was the life of the party, anyone that knew him dancing was his thing.

He was preceded in death by, grandfather, Lawrence Johnson; father, Allen Mason and mother, Shirley Thorne.

He leaves to cherish his memories: father, James Fields III; grandmothers, Lillie Patterson and Charline Lipscomb; brother, James Fields; sisters, Shalonda Massenburg (Kenneth) and Tameka Thorne; nieces, Shakira Massenburg (Kira) and Iyana Thorne; nephew, Kenneth Massenburg, Jr. (KJ), great niece, Sanova Thorne; aunts, Dianna Hill (John), Sharon Fields, Elaine Gorns (Donald), Paula Stewart (Michael), Tonya Ross (Beverly) and Barbara Walker; uncles Tyrone and Claude Fields; cousins, Trisha Thompson (Ricardo) and Dianna Williams; devoted cousins, Nicole Fields and Sabrina Bland; special and devoted friends, Ebony Neptune, Tameka Blount, Vincent Smith, Dianne Harris, Shaunte Dillard and Maurice Odom, his fraternity brothers, Alpha Phi Alpha and his sorority sisters, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta; a host of other family members, friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
JUL
7
Interment
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
My Condolences goes out to the family, May he Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sondra
Friend
July 2, 2020
Sending prayers to Lorenzos family. He was a great person that always kept a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed within the NSU family!! Sleep in Paradise Lo!!
Tamika Covington
Friend
July 2, 2020
So Sorry For Your Loss. He will surely be missed. What a wonderful person to have as a friend rest up my friend until we meet again
Olivia White
Friend
July 2, 2020
Rest in Peace my dear friend. You will truly be missed. Much love from Tee and family...
Tuana
July 2, 2020
Lo...My classmate and friend since elementary school! We did not keep in constant contact but when we did I was surely going to laugh and reminisce. Rest well, until we see you again some day!
Tanya Cooksey
Classmate
July 2, 2020
I Love You Lo' and I'm definitely going to Miss You to the fullest! Rise high My Brother and Rest In Peace. I'll NEVER FORGET YOU!!!
Sabrina Mason
Friend
July 2, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories ... Rest In Paradise my Friend..enjoyed our days at NSU
Kendra Harris
Friend
July 1, 2020
I remember our days on the track team and just his sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face and kept us all smiling.Rest easy until we meet again.
April McIntyre
Classmate
June 30, 2020
You were truly one of a kind! You are missed and will never be forgotten.
Shannon Reynolds
Friend
June 30, 2020
My prayers are with you
Cynthia Kelley
Neighbor
June 30, 2020
Lorenzo, you have been my brother and friend since I step on the campus at Norfolk State University in the early 90s. I will always miss you my brother. Life will never be the same without you here. I love ya bruh , you are now my angle looking over me. Norfolk State University will never be the same. May God cover the family at this difficult time.
Vincent Smith
June 30, 2020
Lorenzo I love and miss you so much and will certainly be there on next Tuesday to celebrate your life!!!!!
Your sista forever!
Ebony
Ebony Neptune
Friend
June 28, 2020
Shalanda,my family and I send our condolences to you and your family...
Sherree'(london) Gary
Friend
June 24, 2020
It has saddened me to read about the passing of Lorenzo who was one of my former history students at Petersburg High School. Lorenzo was a very kind, polite, and hardworking students who always put forth his best efforts. May God bless his family with the abundance of His love, comfort, and peace.
Rachel Wheaton
Teacher
June 24, 2020
Lorenzo, you will truly be missed and forever in our hearts and mind. Love you my fellow Spartan, my Greek brother, and my friend.
Jaime Jackson
Friend
June 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to Ms. Anderson and the family. The loss of Lorenzo certainly left a hole in our hearts. We loved him so much and miss him already. Fly high…til we meet again
Ameisha Isaac
Friend
June 21, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family and NSU alum. We will always love and miss Lorenzo. I will continue to lift us all in prayer and carry you in my heart.
Latasha Summers
Friend
June 19, 2020
Rest In Peace..Lorenzo.
Saundrell Stevens
Classmate
