Mr. Lorenzo D. Briggs, affectionately known as "Beany"/or "Lo", departed this life suddenly on June 15, 2020 at St. John Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, NY.
Lorenzo received his education in the Petersburg School System, where he graduated from Petersburg High School. He had a love for JROTC and Track and Field. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a graduate of Norfolk State University where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Lorenzo was a kindhearted brother, uncle, cousin and friend who was very protective of his family that he loved and cared for. He was one to strike up the stove to cook for the family, whether it was fried chicken, pork chops, or just making that good "ole ham sammich" (sandwich). He was the life of the party, anyone that knew him dancing was his thing.
He was preceded in death by, grandfather, Lawrence Johnson; father, Allen Mason and mother, Shirley Thorne.
He leaves to cherish his memories: father, James Fields III; grandmothers, Lillie Patterson and Charline Lipscomb; brother, James Fields; sisters, Shalonda Massenburg (Kenneth) and Tameka Thorne; nieces, Shakira Massenburg (Kira) and Iyana Thorne; nephew, Kenneth Massenburg, Jr. (KJ), great niece, Sanova Thorne; aunts, Dianna Hill (John), Sharon Fields, Elaine Gorns (Donald), Paula Stewart (Michael), Tonya Ross (Beverly) and Barbara Walker; uncles Tyrone and Claude Fields; cousins, Trisha Thompson (Ricardo) and Dianna Williams; devoted cousins, Nicole Fields and Sabrina Bland; special and devoted friends, Ebony Neptune, Tameka Blount, Vincent Smith, Dianne Harris, Shaunte Dillard and Maurice Odom, his fraternity brothers, Alpha Phi Alpha and his sorority sisters, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta; a host of other family members, friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
