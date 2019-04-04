|
Loretta Howerton Bowen, 86, of McKenney, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence. She was the oldest of two siblings. Loretta was born April 11, 1932, in Brunswick County, Virginia, to the late William Wilson Howerton (Billy) and Jessie Alicia Brown. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Dennis Bowen; her granddaughter, Taylor Brooke Harrison; and her nephew, Donald Earl Wells. She is survived by her two daughters, Christie Bowen Fleming (Lawrence Fleming) of McKenney, Virginia, and Bonnie Bowen Harrison (Lyndon Harrison) of Colonial Heights, Virginia; her sister, Katherine Howerton Wells; six grandchildren, Lauren Marie Fleming, William Roy Fleming, Victoria Harrison Mathews (Nicholas Mathews), Olivia Jaclyn Harrison, Angela Nicole Evanchik (Dan Evanchik), and Aimee' Carole Hoylman; three great grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Evanchik, Zachary Wayne Stott and Gracelynne Mirren Stott; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Willis Beverly and Bernie Wainwright.
Loretta enjoyed working in her yard and loved to cut grass. She worked at Fort Lee and Fort Pickett, and graduated from Davis Beauty Center in Richmond, Virginia, on March 19, 1960. She opened her own beauty shop in her home and was a licensed beautician for 26 years. Mrs. Bowen had been a member of Rocky Run United Methodist Church since age 5. She married William Dennis Bowen on May 8, 1954, and they then joined Mansons United Methodist Church in 1959. She was a very active member, serving on many committees through the years. Mrs. Bowen was the organist and choir director at Mansons for more than 55 years.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. A service celebrating Loretta's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mansons United Methodist Church, 17211 Mansons Church Road, McKenney, Virginia 23872. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund, Mansons United Methodist Church, c/o Mildred Spiers, 19516 Depot Road, McKenney, Virginia 23872. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019