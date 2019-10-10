|
|
Our hearts were saddened by the passing of Mrs. Lou A. Smith of Stony Creek, VA, at Health Care Center Lucy Corr Village in Chester, VA.
Lou is survived by her devoted son/caregiver, George L. Smith (Eurgentine) of Stony Creek, VA; daughter, Carolyn M. Hicks of Philadelphia, PA; six grandchildren, Carlissa Burgess (William) of Prince George, VA, Corey Smith and Levar Smith, both of Petersburg, VA, Shalonda Chambliss of Hopewell, VA, Calvin Hicks (Loren) and Raubert Hicks (Trina), both of Philadelphia, PA; eleven great grandchildren, Antoine Smith and Joseph Smith, both of Prince George, VA, Coreyll Smith of Hopewell, VA, Shacorey Dancy and Sherell Dancy, both of Chesterfield, VA, Tyrus McLauglin, Patience McLauglin and Zoey Hargrove, all of Hopewell, VA, Calvin Hicks, Jr., Kyla Hicks, and Raubert Hicks, Jr., all of Philadelphia, PA; brother, Ben Peters (Helen) of Richmond, VA; sister, Edith Holden of New Jersey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to nurses and staff of Lucy Corr Village Clover Hill and Hospice of Virginia.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 20800 Templeton Road, Carson, VA, the Rev. Orlanda S. Tolliver, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019