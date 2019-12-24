|
On December 21, 2019 our beloved wife and mother went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born on November 11, 1928, to the late Samuel and Elizabeth Bonner. She was the 10th of 13 children. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and siblings; Eyuless, Nathaniel, Dolina, Matthew, Marion, Robert, Alfred, Cassandra, Howard, Bracy and Accie and her precious grandson Stephen Andrea Lee.
She grew up in Sussex County Virginia and attended Sussex county schools. She was known for her love of cooking, no one was a stranger and everyone received the royal treatment. She loved family gatherings. In addition, she was known for her true love for the Messiah. She was a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek, VA. Later in life, she moved her membership to Emmanuel Worship Center in Petersburg VA. She served in various capacities until her health started to decline.
She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 63 years, Deacon Sandy Green Jr. Two sons Larry Bonner (Alice), N. Dinwiddie and Deacon Gregory Green (LaVern) Stony Creek, VA. Four daughters, Apostle Claudine Lee, N. Dinwiddie, Trudy Myler (Willie) Petersburg, VA, Bernita Green and Terri Green, N. Dinwiddie. 14 loving grandchildren including devoted granddaughter, Dr. Erica Green Carter. 29 grandchildren. One sister, Ruth Eleanor Coleman Philadelphia, PA. Five sister in-laws, Virginia A. Jackson, Stony Creek VA, Lavoris Steele, San Antonio TX, Alma Green Petersburg VA, Viola Graves, Portsmouth, VA, Bishop Mary Bonner, Prince George VA and Diane Bonner, Philadelphia, PA. A host of nephews and nieces, including devoted niece, Jannie (Connie) Williams and other relatives and friends. A devoted family friend, Mr. Michael Robertson. Three devoted care givers, Mrs. Deanna Anthony, Aretha Johnson and Cantanya Lewis. Special thanks to the care given by Amedisys Hospice.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday December 28, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Worship Center 236 Grove Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803. Eulogist, Pastor Joseph P. Green and Presiding Pastor, Rev. David L. Banks, Little Bethel Baptist Church. Interment at The Green Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
Repast immediately following Celebration of Life Service, at Emmanuel Worship Center. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Joseph M. Johnson & Sons, 530 South Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411, www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019