LOUIS A. BRIGGS
{ "" }
Mr. Louis A. Briggs was born August 8, 1951, in Jarrett, Virginia. He entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2020 at Petersburg Health Care Center. He was affectionately known to family and friends as "Louie" or "Yogi." He was very funny and kept everyone laughing with his stories and antics. Even though he never had children of his own; he was very much loved by his nieces and nephews.

Louie came to Brooklyn, New York as a child where he spent most of his adult life until he returned to Virginia in the 90's. When he lived in New York, he worked in the family trucking business CL Briggs and Son Trucking as a truck driver. Louie was educated in New York Public School and attended Midwood High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie and Levi Briggs.

Louie leaves to mourn his death a brother, Carl Briggs (Susan); two aunts, Annie Mae Batts and Mary Jones; one uncle, Elmer Freedman. He also leaves to cherish in his memory: his beloved nieces, Shonique Broadus (Chavis), Tamika Miles, Sheneé Briggs; nephews, Karl and Delorean Briggs. Along with a host of great-nieces and great nephews as well as other relatives and close friends. He had a special connection with his cousin, Jestine Shands whom he cherished dearly. Along with Richard Turner and Nancy Briggs.

He was loved and adored by many and will live in the hearts of all.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
