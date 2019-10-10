|
Louis Braxton, Jr., 91, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born May 23, 1928, to the late, Louis and Lillie Braxton, and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Viola Ketcham Braxton.
He is survived by a son and caregiver, Wayne Braxton (Debbie); daughter and caregiver, Dennette Bristow (Brian); daughter, Joanne Deffner (Michael); grandchildren, Bridget (Mike), Missy (James), Wayne Jr., Kandy (Michael), Robert, Billy (Suzanne), Christal (Jason) and Samantha (Jason); 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his nurses, Josephine, Amy and Ms. Grace; and the Crater Community Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Pastor Nunnally and Brother Paul officiating. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019