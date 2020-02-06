Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
LOUIS E. DOUCET


1920 - 2020
LOUIS E. DOUCET Obituary
CDR Louis E. Doucet, USN (Ret.), 99, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He is the son of the late Louis Edgar and Rose Doucet. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Audrey. CDR Doucet served his country in the United States Navy from 1938-1968 and served during WWII and Korea. He was the Director of Hiram Davis Medical Center from 1976-1986. He was also a 59 year Master Mason of Blandford Lodge #3 and he was a member of Scottish Rite and a 52 year member of ACCA Shriners. CDR Doucet was the Chapter President of the Fort Lee-Richmond Chapter of National Sojourners. He was also Past President of Virginia Numismatic Association from 1979-1981. CDR Doucet is survived by his children, Louis Doucet, Jr. (Carol), Dennis Doucet (Judy) and Deborah Doucet; grandchildren, Jennifer Dotson, Sharie Ferrell (Mike), Dwight Doucet (Faith); great-grandchildren, Chelsee Freudig (Jordan), Joey Dotson (Savannah), and Jason Dotson, Hannah and Hailey Ferrell and Zoe and Serena Doucet; great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey Powell, Autumn and Jayce Dotson; as well as numerous extended family and friends, including Katie Sartor, a loving caregiver to the end. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, the family will be receiving friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
