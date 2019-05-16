Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
LOUIS WATSON
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
1519 Floyd Street
1519 Floyd Street
Petersburg, VA
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Interment
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Mr. Louis E. Watson was born on Tuesday, July 11, 1950, and departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was a native of Petersburg and a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1968.
He served many years in the United States Marines and the Army Reserves receiving an Honorable Discharge from both branches. His favorite hobbies were working on cars, caring for his cats and dogs as well as playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis E. Watson, Sr. and mother, Violet A. Watson; two sisters, Mary W. Harris and Janice Watson.
Louis leaves behind his children, Louis E. Watson III, William Watson, Kelly and Amanda Watson, Alea, Mirianna, Miko, Rita and Joshua and Nathan Watson. He also leaves two sisters, Cheryl and Wendy Watson; one brother, Shawn Watson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Louis precious memory are also left to a loving and devoted companion, Doris Griffin and her mother, Ursula Mittlesdorf.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder James Clarke, eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1519 Floyd Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019
