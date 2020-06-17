LOUIS J. BLAHA JR.
1948 - 2020
Louis John Blaha, Jr., 72, of Dinwiddie passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. Born April 5, 1948, he was the son of the late Louis John and Theresa Vinsh Blaha, and was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Peyton Blaha; sister, Rose Blaha DiMantova; and nephew, Kevin Scott Jones.

Louis was a United States Air Force veteran, having faithfully served his country for four years. He later retired from the Bellwood Defense Distribution Mapping Activity/Mapping Customer Operation.

He is survived by his sisters, Jenny Blaha Jones, Lucille Moran; niece, Cheryl Jones Bales, her husband, Jeff, and their children, Chris, Ryan, and Maria, Courtney DiMantova, her husband, Joe, and their children, Alex and Brooke of North Carolina; nephews, Tom DiMantova, his wife, Anita, their daughter, Sara Lloyd and husband, Steven, Brian DiMantova and twins, Billi and Brian.

Interment will be private in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
