Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
For more information about
LOUIS FALLIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS FALLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS L. FALLIN JR.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS L. FALLIN JR. Obituary
Louis Lee Fallin, Jr. passed away at his Ford, VA home on July 20, 2019. Son of the late Louis Fallin Sr., he is survived by his devoted mother, Dorothy Bennett Fallin; and sisters, Elaine Lewis and Mary Scott Henshaw. He also leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Christina Fallin Perkinson (Bennie, Jr.) and Sarah Elizabeth Fallin; as well as his very special granddaughter, Elizabeth Lee Fallin; and many extended family members.
Lee was a former Norfolk & Western machine operator, an avid outdoorsman, and an extremely talented carpenter who always was willing to help anyone in need.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please honor Lee's memory with a donation to a . The family thanks the Intrepid Hospice for its professional and compassionate guidance through this difficult time.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now