Louis Lee Fallin, Jr. passed away at his Ford, VA home on July 20, 2019. Son of the late Louis Fallin Sr., he is survived by his devoted mother, Dorothy Bennett Fallin; and sisters, Elaine Lewis and Mary Scott Henshaw. He also leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Christina Fallin Perkinson (Bennie, Jr.) and Sarah Elizabeth Fallin; as well as his very special granddaughter, Elizabeth Lee Fallin; and many extended family members.
Lee was a former Norfolk & Western machine operator, an avid outdoorsman, and an extremely talented carpenter who always was willing to help anyone in need.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please honor Lee's memory with a donation to a . The family thanks the Intrepid Hospice for its professional and compassionate guidance through this difficult time.
