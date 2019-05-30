|
|
Louis Michael "Mike" Zaborsky II, 75, of Prince George, VA, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, from a heart attack three months from the day he lost his beloved wife, Ellen. Imagine his surprise at being reunited with her in heaven when all he set out to do that afternoon was visit her grave! Mike was born October 19, 1943, in South Carolina to Louis Michael and Ina Margaret Billings Zaborsky, a graduate of Princess Anne High School in 1961, E5 in the US Army 1961-64 and Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1968. A "navy brat," he lived all over the western hemisphere including California, Hawaii, Panama and Florida before his family settled in Norfolk, but his roots were in Pocahontas, VA. He and Ellen married in 1965 but made their home in Hopewell, Enon and Prince George with a brief stint in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a chemist who specialized in gas chromatography. A charter member of Unity Baptist Church, he and his wife Ellen co-taught Sunday school classes and traveled the state, participating on church lay renewal teams for four decades. He was active in Good News Clubs for many years and remained plugged in up until the very end of his life. He and Ellen enjoyed vacationing and traveled all over America, hitting all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, England and Scotland throughout their 53-year marriage. He enjoyed playing trombone, collecting Lionel trains, reading mystery & military novels and watching Jeopardy. Surviving are his daughter, Noelle (Eric) and their children Samantha, Troy and Matthew; his daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) and their children Madeline, Alexis and Leah; sister, Judi Zaborsky Robertson Brigg; brother, Richard Zaborsky; sister-in-law, Mary Virginia Wadsworth; brother-in-law, Tony Wadsworth; nieces, Kaia Maloney, Cary Thomas and Amy Yates; nephews, Kevin Wadsworth, Neal Wadsworth, Glen Robertson and James Robertson. He also had many treasured Billings and Zaborsky cousins too numerous to name. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019,, at Unity Baptist Church, 4951 Mt. Sinai Road, Prince George, VA 23875, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Church. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Mike Zaborsky selflessly put others' needs ahead of his own as he sought to be more like Christ in his daily walk as he cared for his wheelchair-bound wife the last 17 years of their lives. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019