LOUISE ANDREWS WILSON

LOUISE ANDREWS WILSON Obituary
Louise Andrews Wilson, 78 of Chester, VA, passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, August 17, 1941, to the late, Leslie M. Andrews and Mary Owens. Louise is survived by her husband, Ronald E. "Pete" Wilson, Sr.; sons, Ronald E. Wilson, Jr. and Steven L. Wilson; grandchildren, Lindsay Wyant, Travis Powers and Nichole Unger; sister, Jean A. Crowder; and brother, William "Billy" Owens; and 5 great-grandchildren. Louise worked in civil service for 27 years and spent 5 years in Washington with the BBB. She served 22 years at Fort Lee with Secor and she also spent time in the Computer Development Center. The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA; where a service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
