|
|
Mrs. Louise Bonner Hall, 80, of 16111 Walkers Mill Road, Stony Creek, Virginia, entered into eternal peace at her residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mrs. Hall was born in Virginia, the seventh child of Waverly Bonner, Sr. and Josie Parham Bonner.
In 1958, she graduated from Southside High School. She was a former employee of the Brown and Williamson Tobacco and Watson Metal Companies.
She confessed Christ at an early age and became a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, were she faithfully attended until her health declined. She would frequently attend the Rocky Mount Baptist Church after leaving services at her home church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waverly Sr. and Josie Bonner; and brothers, Waverly Jr, Clifton, and John.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted and beloved husband of 60 years, John S. Hall of Stony Creek, Virginia; three devoted and beloved daughters, Ermagean Flowers and beloved son-in-law, George Flowers of Carson, Virginia, Patricia Curry and beloved son-in-law, Edward Curry of North Dinwiddie, and Lisa Hall of Stony Creek, Virginia; devoted and beloved grandchildren, Leon Flowers (Tanisha) of Chester, Virginia, Shandon Flowers of Alexandria, Virginia, Jarel Hall of Petersburg, Virginia, and Jordan Walker of North Dinwiddie. She is also survived by one devoted and beloved sister, Mary Fulton of Brooklyn, New York; three beloved brothers, Purcell Bonner of Brooklyn, New York, Leon Bonner of Stony Creek, Virginia, and James Bonner of Petersburg, Virginia; three beloved great grandchildren, Damari, Camille, and Aiden Flowers of Chester, Virginia; devoted god-daughters, Delphine Hall of Stony Creek, Virginia, Cindy Hall and Alice Mason of Petersburg, Virginia; two stepchildren, Janet Jones, and Chandler Fitchette; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family. Louise also leaves to cherish her memory: devoted friends, Christie Massenburg-Still, Alma Robinson, Pauline Bonner, and Joyce Parson; and a host of devoted family members too numerous to list by individual name, therefore the families are as followed: the Hall/Hill family; Flowers family, Jones family, Ridley family; Pegram family; Chambliss family, and Bonner family.
A special thank you to US Renal Care, Stony Creek Health Center, James River Hospice and all of Mrs. Hall's home health aide.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. David L. Banks, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019