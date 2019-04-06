Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home
LOUISE CRAWFORD SEVION

LOUISE CRAWFORD SEVION Obituary
Mrs. Louise Crawford Sevion a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She is the mother and mother-in-law of Leon Crawford and Sheriff Vanessa Crawford. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, Montgomery, AL. Interment to follow in Kindle Cemetery, Montgomery. Funeral notice courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 23803, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 6, 2019
