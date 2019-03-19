|
Louise Duerson Murphy, 96, of Petersburg, VA, passed away very peacefully on March 14. She was born and raised in Richmond, KY. Immediately after graduation from Model High School on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, she married her high school sweetheart, Carter Murphy who spent 42 years as an educator in the Petersburg Public Schools. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Carter Murphy (Gloria) of Etowah, NC, and Morris Murphy (Karla) of Chesterfield, VA; a daughter, Karen Murphy Friedhaber (Marc) of Locust Hill, VA; her 5 grandchildren include, Teresa Murphy Andress (Mike), Andrea Murphy Weeks (Stephen), Michael Friedhaber, Cole Murphy, and Tucker Murphy; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Louise's life's work was keeping an immaculate house and yard, raising her children, caring for her elderly mother and keeping her husband organized, on time, and happy. For 60 years she was an active member of First Baptist Church and in her later years, Second Baptist where her family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Joseph Lewis beginning at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Second Baptist Church endowment fund, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019