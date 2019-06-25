|
Louise Powers, 87, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Walter Millis Sr. and Madie Nora Piner Millis; daughters, Kathy Powers Matthews, Joyce Ann Powers; sister, Pauline Millis Hazelwood; brothers, Richard Perry Millis and George Walter Millis Jr. Louise is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Clyde Powers Sr.; son, Clyde Willie Powers Jr. (Tama); daughter, Vickie E. Powers; grandchildren, Jason C. Powers, Kelly M. Powers, Brian K. Powers, Erik S. Jones, Jonathan M. Webber, Benjamin Cummings, Gregory Cummings; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave., Hopewell. Louise's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, where she was a member. Final rest will conclude in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Louise requested contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 5501 Middle Road, Prince George, VA 23875, in her memory.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 25 to June 26, 2019